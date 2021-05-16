Sunday, May 16, 2021  | 3 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Market timings, transport, office SOPs

Updates on SOPs and markets

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Market timings, transport, office SOPs
What you need to know today, Sunday, May 16, 2021: All markets and shops will be open from May 17. Businesses will be open until 8pm, said the NCOC. Transport will be restored in other parts of the country from Sunday. Railways will be able to maintain operations with 70% passengers.The NCOC has said offices will have permission to work with 50% staff.These SOPs will be reviewed in a meeting on May 19.Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who was elected an independent member of the Punjab Assembly from Rawalpindi in the general election of 2018, is likely to take oath in the next session. At the request of the provincial government, the Governor of Punjab convened the assembly on May 18, Tuesday.
What you need to know today, Sunday, May 16, 2021:

  • All markets and shops will be open from May 17. Businesses will be open until 8pm, said the NCOC.
  • Transport will be restored in other parts of the country from Sunday. Railways will be able to maintain operations with 70% passengers.
  • The NCOC has said offices will have permission to work with 50% staff.
  • These SOPs will be reviewed in a meeting on May 19.
  • Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who was elected an independent member of the Punjab Assembly from Rawalpindi in the general election of 2018, is likely to take oath in the next session. At the request of the provincial government, the Governor of Punjab convened the assembly on May 18, Tuesday.

 
