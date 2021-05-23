Sunday, May 23, 2021  | 10 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: Jamaat-e-Islami to rally for Palestine in Karachi

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: May 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Jamaat-e-Islami to rally for Palestine in Karachi

Photo: AFP

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

  • The Jamaat-e-Islami has organised a Palestine Solidarity rally in Karachi at 4pm.
  • A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in firing from across the Afghanistan border in North Waziristan.
  • Power supply was restored in the majority of areas of Karachi before Saturday midnight. Earlier, K-Electric’s 220 kV Extra High Tension network tripped after which a power breakdown was reported. North Karachi, Golimaar, Korangi, Nazimabad, Al-Asif Square, Saddar, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Liaquatabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, Clifton, Safoora, and DHA were plunged into darkness.
  • The NCOC has instructed provinces not to open schools in areas with more than 5% coronavirus infection rate.
  • Tourism across Pakistan will reopen from May 24 with strict SOPs.
  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will return to Pakistan from his visit to the US.
  • The Sindh government has extended restrictions in the province for the next two weeks after Covid-19 cases rose.
  • In the last 24 hours, 72 people died from the novel coronavirus across the country, while over 3,000 new cases were reported.

