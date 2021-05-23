Today’s outlook: Jamaat-e-Islami to rally for Palestine in Karachi

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

The Jamaat-e-Islami has organised a Palestine Solidarity rally in Karachi at 4pm.

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in firing from across the Afghanistan border in North Waziristan.

Power supply was restored in the majority of areas of Karachi before Saturday midnight. Earlier, K-Electric’s 220 kV Extra High Tension network tripped after which a power breakdown was reported. North Karachi, Golimaar, Korangi, Nazimabad, Al-Asif Square, Saddar, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Liaquatabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, Clifton, Safoora, and DHA were plunged into darkness.

The NCOC has instructed provinces not to open schools in areas with more than 5% coronavirus infection rate.

Tourism across Pakistan will reopen from May 24 with strict SOPs.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will return to Pakistan from his visit to the US.

The Sindh government has extended restrictions in the province for the next two weeks after Covid-19 cases rose.

In the last 24 hours, 72 people died from the novel coronavirus across the country, while over 3,000 new cases were reported.