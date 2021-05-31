Monday, May 31, 2021  | 18 Shawwal, 1442
Today’s outlook: Islamabad schools reopen, Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: May 31, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Here are some stories we are expecting to follow today (Monday).

  • Punjab CM Usman Buzdar will inaugurate the ‘Khidmat Apki Dehleez Per’ initiative. The programme aims to use government machinery for the delivery of services in residential and other areas. The app will help people file complaints about water and sanitation, price control, garbage disposal among other problems.
  • Islamabad has resumed classes for intermediate and matric students. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, physical classes have resumed for students of classes 10 to 12.
  • Petrol prices to be decided for the next 15 days. OGRA has recommended maintaining the price of petrol and increasing the diesel price by Rs4.36 per litre.
  • Kuwait will “immediately” resume granting family and business visas to Pakistani nationals, Minister for Interior Shaikh Rasheed said Sunday after a meeting with Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah. Pakistani labourers will also be issued work visas under an agreement between the two countries. Kuwait had stopped issuing visas to Pakistan and four other countries in 2011 “over what it said was difficult security conditions in the five countries”, Arab News had reported in March.
  • The authorities in Karachi have imposed a “micro smart lockdown” in the city’s Central district due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. The deputy commissioner’s office issued a notification Sunday, imposing the lockdown in Gulberg, North Karachi, Liaquatabad and North Nazimabad areas till June 13.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

