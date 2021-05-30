Today’s outlook: Inter, matric exams to begin on June 23

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

In the last 24 hours, 56 people have died from the novel coronavirus, while 2,697 new cases were reported. Pakistan’s infection rate has dropped to 4.81%.

Seven fire trucks put out a fire that erupted in a garments factory in New Karachi. No loss of life or injuries were reported.

Ten cricketers including Naseem Shah and Amir Khan weren’t allowed to fly to Dubai from Lahore and have quarantined again.

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence spy agency has distanced itself from the May 26 attack on journalist Asad Toor, according to the Pakistani information ministry.

JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the opposition will celebrate independence day with a rally in Islamabad. “PPP is no longer a member of the alliance,” he added.

The NCOC has decided to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions in the country from May 30.

Examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held between June 23 to July 29.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Charsadda.