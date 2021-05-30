Sunday, May 30, 2021  | 17 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Inter, matric exams to begin on June 23

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: May 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday): In the last 24 hours, 56 people have died from the novel coronavirus, while 2,697 new cases were reported. Pakistan's infection rate has dropped to 4.81%. Seven fire trucks put out a fire that erupted in a garments factory in New Karachi. No loss of life or injuries were reported. Ten cricketers including Naseem Shah and Amir Khan weren't allowed to fly to Dubai from Lahore and have quarantined again. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence spy agency has distanced itself from the May 26 attack on journalist Asad Toor, according to the Pakistani information ministry.JUI-F's Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the opposition will celebrate independence day with a rally in Islamabad. "PPP is no longer a member of the alliance," he added. The NCOC has decided to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions in the country from May 30. Examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held between June 23 to July 29. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Charsadda.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Sunday):

  • In the last 24 hours, 56 people have died from the novel coronavirus, while 2,697 new cases were reported. Pakistan’s infection rate has dropped to 4.81%.
  • Seven fire trucks put out a fire that erupted in a garments factory in New Karachi. No loss of life or injuries were reported.
  • Ten cricketers including Naseem Shah and Amir Khan weren’t allowed to fly to Dubai from Lahore and have quarantined again.
  • Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence spy agency has distanced itself from the May 26 attack on journalist Asad Toor, according to the Pakistani information ministry.
  • JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the opposition will celebrate independence day with a rally in Islamabad. “PPP is no longer a member of the alliance,” he added.
  • The NCOC has decided to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions in the country from May 30.
  • Examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be held between June 23 to July 29.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Charsadda.

 
today's outlook
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
intermediate and matric exams, pakistan exams, covid-19 in Pakistan, maulana fazlur rehman, Pakistan democratic movement, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Pakistani fisherman catches fish worth Rs800,000
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Budget 2021-22 to be presented on June 11: Shaukat Tareen
Budget 2021-22 to be presented on June 11: Shaukat Tareen
Today's outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
Today’s outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
Asia, America to see 'Blood Moon' rising
Asia, America to see ‘Blood Moon’ rising
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.