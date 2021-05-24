Monday, May 24, 2021  | 11 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: Govt to discuss matric exams, summer vacations

Notes from the newsroom

Today’s outlook: Govt to discuss matric exams, summer vacations

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday): Educational institutions in cities with less than 5% coronavirus infection rate have reopened across Pakistan. Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will chair an inter-provincial meeting to discuss the date of examinations for intermediate and matric students. Decisions will be taken on summer vacations and the vaccination of teachers. Coronavirus restrictions in Sindh will remain in force for two weeks. Markets and malls have been allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm, while outdoor dining has been banned. Pakistan has received two million more doses of the SinoVac vaccine from China. PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif is hosting a dinner today to revive the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement. PPP and JUI-F leaders have been invited. According to the NCOC, 57 people have died from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while 3,060 new cases were reported across the country. Pakistan will host the World Environment Day 2021 conference in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme on June 5. PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar will take oath in the Punjab Assembly today.
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday):

  • Educational institutions in cities with less than 5% coronavirus infection rate have reopened across Pakistan.
  • Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will chair an inter-provincial meeting to discuss the date of examinations for intermediate and matric students. Decisions will be taken on summer vacations and the vaccination of teachers.
  • Coronavirus restrictions in Sindh will remain in force for two weeks. Markets and malls have been allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm, while outdoor dining has been banned.
  • Pakistan has received two million more doses of the SinoVac vaccine from China.
  • PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif is hosting a dinner today to revive the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement. PPP and JUI-F leaders have been invited.
  • According to the NCOC, 57 people have died from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while 3,060 new cases were reported across the country.
  • Pakistan will host the World Environment Day 2021 conference in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme on June 5.
  • PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar will take oath in the Punjab Assembly today.

 
