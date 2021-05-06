Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
Today’s outlook: ECP recounts NA-249 votes, PM visits Lahore

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: May 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Today’s outlook: ECP recounts NA-249 votes, PM visits Lahore

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Here are some news stories that we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore for a day. He is expected to break ground on a low-cost housing society in Raiwind, and virtually launch the project simultaneously at 10 tehsils of Punjab: Chiniot, DG Khan, Chunian, Khanewal, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Jalalpur Pirwala, and Sargodha. The Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme, being jointly executed by the Punjab government and Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority, has been designed for people living in smaller cities and towns.
  • The Election Commission of Pakistan has started recounting votes that were cast during the NA-249 Karachi by-election. The process will take two to three days. The electoral body had allowed recount on the application filed by PML-N’s Miftah Ismail. PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail was declared the winner but the results were withheld after rival parties challenged the results.
  • Pakistan has conducted 46,467 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 4,198 people tested positive. One hundred and eight people lost their lives to the deadly virus and the positivity rate stands at 9:03%.
  • PML-N’s Malik Moazzam clinched victory in the PP-84 Khushab by-polls with 73,081 votes, according to unofficial and unverified results of the Election Commission. PTI’s Ali Hussain came in second with 62,903 votes. The turnout rate was recorded at 52%.
  • All tourist spots in Sindh will remain closed from May 8 to 15, the provincial government announced Wednesday. In a notification, the government stated that tourist spots, including Keenjhar Lake, Gorakh Hill Station, Mohenjo Daro, and all resorts of the tourism department, were being closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

