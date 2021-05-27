Today’s outlook: Covid-19 vaccine registration begins for people above 19

Here are some stories we are expecting to follow today (Thursday).

Pakistanis above 19 can now start register for the Covid-19 vaccination. Just send your CNIC number to 1166 and get registered. The country has reported 2726 positive cases and 75 deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 4.34%.

PM Imran Khan has announced an operation against dacoits after corruption. The rights of the poor were violated in Dera Ghazi Khan, he said during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed denied on Wednesday reports of the imposition of the governor’s rule in Sindh. “I want to clarify one thing that I am not on any mission here,” the minister said after reaching Karachi on a two-day visit on Wednesday. “The law and order is a provincial matter.” Rasheed’s visit comes at a time when the Sindh police are conducting an operation against bandits in Shikharpur’s kutcha (riverine) area.

NAB has summoned former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah in a corruption reference. He has been accused of illegally allotting the land belonging to the Pakistan Steel Mills.

Punjab MPA Chaudhry Nisar took oath after three years on Wednesday.

The Sindh High Court will resume hearing the missing persons case. The court had ordered non-bailable arrest warrants of the federal interior secretary for his continuous absence in the case.

The National Assembly will meet at 4pm.