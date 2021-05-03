Monday, May 3, 2021  | 20 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Covid-19 vaccination starts for Pakistanis above 40

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Covid-19 vaccination starts for Pakistanis above 40

Photo: Online

Here are some news stories we are following today (Monday).

  • Pakistanis above 40 years will receive the COVID-19 vaccine from today. Registration for those in the age group 40 to 49 years started last week. They can register by sending their CNIC number to 1166 or on https://nims.nadra.gov.pk/nims/. Walk-in vaccinations for people above 50 years had started last week. Everyone in this age group can get the COVID-19 vaccine at any nearby centre, said Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s assistant for health.
  • Coronavirus has claimed 79 lives in Pakistan in the last 24 hours. According to NCOC, 45,954 tests were conducted, of which 4,213 people tested positive. The positivity rate stands at 9.16%.
  • Asad Umar, the head of NCOC, has said that the next few weeks are critical in Pakistan. “Covid-19 continues to devastate globally. Daily cases now exceed nine lakhs, more than ever before. Daily deaths exceeding 15 thousand near the peak of Jan 2021. The need for caution remains high,” he said in a tweet.
  • Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s special assistant on information, scolded an assistant commissioner in public during a visit to a Ramazan bazaar in Sialkot. In a video, Awan was seen shouting at Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf over the quality of fruit being sold at the market.
  • The National Command and Operation Centre has issued SOPs for Youm-e-Ali majalis, Eid prayers, Shab-e-Qadr prayers, Jummatul Wida and aitkaaf this year. According to the forum, it is mandatory for people to follow the precautionary measures to curb coronavirus infections in the country. The government has banned all processions and gatherings on Youm-e-Ali this year. Permission to hold majalis in outdoor settings have been given where the devotees will have to maintain social distancing. People have been encouraged to hold online majalis. Those showing virus symptoms will not be allowed. It is mandatory for ulemas get tested.
  • A Lahore sessions court will resume hearing the money laundering and fraud cases against PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and his son.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News government updates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
coronavirus in pakistan, pakistan covid news, pakistan vaccination drive, pakistan vaccination
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.