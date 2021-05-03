Today’s outlook: Covid-19 vaccination starts for Pakistanis above 40

Here are some news stories we are following today (Monday).

Pakistanis above 40 years will receive the COVID-19 vaccine from today. Registration for those in the age group 40 to 49 years started last week. They can register by sending their CNIC number to 1166 or on https://nims.nadra.gov.pk/nims/. Walk-in vaccinations for people above 50 years had started last week. Everyone in this age group can get the COVID-19 vaccine at any nearby centre, said Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister’s assistant for health.

Coronavirus has claimed 79 lives in Pakistan in the last 24 hours. According to NCOC, 45,954 tests were conducted, of which 4,213 people tested positive. The positivity rate stands at 9.16%.

Asad Umar, the head of NCOC, has said that the next few weeks are critical in Pakistan. “Covid-19 continues to devastate globally. Daily cases now exceed nine lakhs, more than ever before. Daily deaths exceeding 15 thousand near the peak of Jan 2021. The need for caution remains high,” he said in a tweet.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s special assistant on information, scolded an assistant commissioner in public during a visit to a Ramazan bazaar in Sialkot. In a video, Awan was seen shouting at Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf over the quality of fruit being sold at the market.

The National Command and Operation Centre has issued SOPs for Youm-e-Ali majalis, Eid prayers, Shab-e-Qadr prayers, Jummatul Wida and aitkaaf this year. According to the forum, it is mandatory for people to follow the precautionary measures to curb coronavirus infections in the country. The government has banned all processions and gatherings on Youm-e-Ali this year. Permission to hold majalis in outdoor settings have been given where the devotees will have to maintain social distancing. People have been encouraged to hold online majalis. Those showing virus symptoms will not be allowed. It is mandatory for ulemas get tested.

A Lahore sessions court will resume hearing the money laundering and fraud cases against PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and his son.

