Today’s outlook: Covid-19 toll nears 20,000, NCOC to review restrictions

Here are some new stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday).

Pakistan reported 104 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 19,856. At least 3,256 cases were reported and the tally has now climbed to 886,184. The positivity rate stands at 7.79%.

The NCOC will meet today to review existing non-pharmaceutical interventions and restrictions on various sectors.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar for a day and inaugurate a building with 2,056 flats for industrial labourers.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will chair a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee. The meeting participants will hold discussions on a nine-point agenda.

Pakistan and Turkey have reaffirmed that the international community has a collective responsibility to ensure necessary steps to address the situation in Palestine. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu at a meeting in Ankara urged the international community to restore peace and facilitate a just solution.

A massive dust storm hit Karachi Tuesday evening as Cyclone Tauktae neared coastal areas in Sindh. Gusty winds blew through the city with sporadic showers in some areas. According to K-Electric, its 400 feeders were tripped after the storm and rain in the city. A KE spokesperson said their teams have restored 200 feeders and they are trying to fix the faults at the remaining feeders.