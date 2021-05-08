Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
Today’s outlook: Coronavirus toll reaches 18,797, PM in Saudi Arabia

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

Here are some stories from across Pakistan which we are expecting to follow today (Saturday).

  • Pakistan reported 120 deaths and 4,109 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The positivity ratio stands at 8.54%. The country has so far reported 854,240 cases and 18,797 deaths.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met at Royal Court, Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah early Saturday morning. They discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation. The PM arrived in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit. He will perform Umrah in Makkah.
  • The Interior Ministry has placed PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s name on the Exit Control List. It was included in the no-fly list on the National Accountability Bureau’s request over the Narowal Sports City Complex case. The case is being heard by an accountability court in Islamabad. The federal cabinet approved the decision on Friday.
  • Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N president, is expected to travel to Qatar today. The Lahore High Court gave him on Friday ‘one-time’ permission to leave the country. He said that he wants to travel to London for a doctor’s appointment.
  • Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar has said that the first batch of bulk Cansino vaccine being processed at the National Institute of Health’s plant set up for this purpose last month. Trained teams are working on it, he said.
  • Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa on Friday reached the summit of Mount Everest for the 25th time, breaking his own record for the most summits of the highest mountain in the world. Sherpa was part of a 12-member team fixing the ropes to the summit, the first of hundreds of climbers expected to reach the top of Everest in coming weeks.
  • Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will visit Karachi next week from May 17 to May 21 and hold hearings of important cases.
  • All banks will remain open from 9am to 2pm today.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

