Today’s outlook: Coronavirus deaths cross 20,000 mark

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Friday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan virtually addressed the Future of Asia Conference on Friday. He invited Asian countries to invest in CPEC.

A ceasefire has been agreed upon between Israel and Gaza. It was decided on Thursday and enforced on Friday. Israeli strikes on Gaza since May 10 have killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, as well as fighters, and have wounded another 1,900, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has welcomed the ceasefire decision hoping that this the first step towards peace in Palestine.

In the last 24 hours, 102 people died from the novel coronavirus across Pakistan, while 3,070 new cases were reported. The infection rate in the country has been recorded at 5.95%.

The Punjab government will make an announcement regarding the reopening of educational institutions.

The NCOC has opened walk-in vaccination for Pakistanis above the age of 18 travelling abroad.

The federal education ministry has decided to vaccinate all teachers and support staff across the country by June 5.