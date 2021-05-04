Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
Today’s outlook: Cabinet reviews vaccine situation, Sindh allows Youm-e-Ali procession

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: May 4, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Today's outlook: Cabinet reviews vaccine situation, Sindh allows Youm-e-Ali procession

Photo: Online

Here are some stories from across Pakistan which we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the Federal Cabinet today. Members will discuss an eight-point agenda, including the vaccine situation in the country and deploying Pakistan Army soldiers in districts to ensure the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.
  • The Sindh government has given permission for the Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession in Karachi. The administration has sealed MA Jinnah Road and streets linked to it. According to the police, shops on the route of the procession are also being sealed. The procession will begin at 6:30am on Tuesday, and women and children won’t be a part of it.
  • Firdous Ashiq Awan has apologised for scolding an assistant commissioner during a visit to a market in Sialkot. A resolution has been submitted in favour of the AC in the Punjab Assembly.
  • PTI has submitted a request in the ECP seeking repolling in Karachi’s NA-249. The votes have been withheld for a recount.
  • Coronavirus has claimed 161 more lives in the last 24 hours, while 3,377 people have tested positive. The positivity rate stands at 8.98%. The vaccination drive for Pakistanis above 40 years has started.
  • Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, the chairperson of the CPEC Authority, will visit the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and hold a meeting with its members.

