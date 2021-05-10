Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PIA to run Eid flights, Sinovac doses arrive

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: May 10, 2021
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Monday):

  • In the last 24 hours, 78 people died from the novel coronavirus, while 3,447 new cases were reported across the country. The infection rate has climbed to 9.12%.
  • Pakistan International Airlines has decided to run special domestic flights on Eid starting May 12.
  • The National Command and Operation Centre has raised concerns over Covid-19 SOP violations in multiple cities across the country. It has decided to impose a complete lockdown till May 16 to prevent the rise in cases.
  • Pakistan has received a consignment of one million Sinovac vaccines from China.
  • On his visit to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the kingdom for always standing with Pakistan in its difficult times. He added that the Kingdom didn’t only help Pakistan with its foreign reserves but also gave it oil on deferred payments.

