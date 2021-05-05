Today’s outlook: 120,000 Cansino vaccines reach Pakistan, Covid-19 deaths rise

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

The by-election for Khushab’s PS-84 is underway. The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MPA Malik Muhammad Waris Kallu.

A consignment of 120,000 Cansino vaccines from China has reached Pakistan.

In the last 24 hours, 161 people across Pakistan died from the deadly coronavirus, while 3,377 new cases were reported. The government has announced Eid holidays from May 8 to May 16. Shopping malls, gatherings, and tourism will be closed during Eid.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached Saudi Arabia on an official visit. He will meet high-level Saudi civil and military leaders during the visit, according to the ISPR. Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be visiting the kingdom later this week.

the kingdom later this week. PM’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has urged people to celebrate this Eid with simplicity at home and help those in need.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has accepted PML-N’s Miftah Ismail’s request for a recount in Karachi’s NA-249. It will be held on May 6.