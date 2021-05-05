Wednesday, May 5, 2021  | 22 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: 120,000 Cansino vaccines reach Pakistan, Covid-19 deaths rise

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Today’s outlook: 120,000 Cansino vaccines reach Pakistan, Covid-19 deaths rise

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday): The by-election for Khushab's PS-84 is underway. The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MPA Malik Muhammad Waris Kallu. A consignment of 120,000 Cansino vaccines from China has reached Pakistan. In the last 24 hours, 161 people across Pakistan died from the deadly coronavirus, while 3,377 new cases were reported. The government has announced Eid holidays from May 8 to May 16. Shopping malls, gatherings, and tourism will be closed during Eid. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached Saudi Arabia on an official visit. He will meet high-level Saudi civil and military leaders during the visit, according to the ISPR. Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be visiting the kingdom later this week. PM’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has urged people to celebrate this Eid with simplicity at home and help those in need.The Election Commission of Pakistan has accepted PML-N's Miftah Ismail's request for a recount in Karachi's NA-249. It will be held on May 6.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Wednesday):

  • The by-election for Khushab’s PS-84 is underway. The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MPA Malik Muhammad Waris Kallu.
  • A consignment of 120,000 Cansino vaccines from China has reached Pakistan.
  • In the last 24 hours, 161 people across Pakistan died from the deadly coronavirus, while 3,377 new cases were reported. The government has announced Eid holidays from May 8 to May 16. Shopping malls, gatherings, and tourism will be closed during Eid.
  • Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached Saudi Arabia on an official visit. He will meet high-level Saudi civil and military leaders during the visit, according to the ISPR. Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be visiting the kingdom later this week.
  • PM’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has urged people to celebrate this Eid with simplicity at home and help those in need.
  • The Election Commission of Pakistan has accepted PML-N’s Miftah Ismail’s request for a recount in Karachi’s NA-249. It will be held on May 6.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
cansino vaccines, coronavirus vaccines from China, Karachi's NA-249, Miftah Ismail, ECP, Khushab elections, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn't use right words
Firdous apology for Sonia Sadaf: I didn’t use right words
Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft
Karachi food delivery rider falls to death in elevator shaft
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
No processions for Youm-e-Ali, only majalis with SOPs: NCOC
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
Coronavirus: Pakistan to reduce number of incoming flights in May
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.