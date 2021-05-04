Three suspected kidnappers killed in Karachi’s Manghopir

Three suspected kidnappers were killed in Karachi’s Manghopir during an exchange of fire with law enforcers late Monday night.

The joint operation was conducted by the Anti Violent Crime Cell and Citizens-Police Liaison Committee.

Two men have been rescued too. They were reportedly kidnapped on April 23 and the kidnappers asked their families to pay them Rs50 million for their release. A case against the kidnapping was registered at the Site police station.

The police said that the three men were working with a group operating outside Pakistan. They had even kidnapped a man named Abdul Jabbar in 2020 from Surjani Town.

