Three policemen killed in Shikarpur clash

Three police officers were killed and four injured during a clash with suspected dacoits in Shikarpur, the police said Monday morning.

According to reports, the police conducted a search operation in Garhi Taigu where the suspects fired rocket launchers at the officers after which an exchange of fire ensued.

During the operation, six robbers were killed. The injured people and bodies have been moved to the area's government hospital.

No arrests have been made nor has an FIR been registered so far. According to the police, the suspects had abducted two men earlier this week. The operation was conducted to rescue them.

Sindh Assembly Opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh visited met the police officers and lauded them for their bravery during a visit to the hospital.