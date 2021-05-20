Three new ministers appointed by KP govt

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government appointed Thursday three new ministers, two special assistants and an advisor.

According to a notification, Fazal Shakoor Khan has been appointed law minister, and Atif Khan has the ministries for food, science and technology and IT. Shakil Khan is the new minister for public health engineering.

Khaliq-ur-Rehman has been made advisor for excise and taxation, and Taj Muhammad is now the special assistant for energy and power. Shafiullah Khan has been appointed special assistant on prisons.