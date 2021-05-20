Thursday, May 20, 2021  | 7 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Three new ministers appointed by KP govt

Two special assistants and an advisor also appointed

Posted: May 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Three new ministers appointed by KP govt

Khyber Pakthunkhwa assembly. Photo: Radio Pakistan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government appointed Thursday three new ministers, two special assistants and an advisor.

According to a notification, Fazal Shakoor Khan has been appointed law minister, and Atif Khan has the ministries for food, science and technology and IT. Shakil Khan is the new minister for public health engineering.

Khaliq-ur-Rehman has been made advisor for excise and taxation, and Taj Muhammad is now the special assistant for energy and power. Shafiullah Khan has been appointed special assistant on prisons.

RELATED STORIES

