Three men were killed outside Peshawar’s Badaber police station Saturday morning.

According to the police, the shots were fired by unidentified men. The victims, identified as Liaquat, Zeeshan, and Fajd Khan, died on spot.

The bodies have been moved to the hospital for their post-mortem examination. The police have cordoned off the area. A search operation is under way to arrest the suspects.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.