Six killed in explosion near Chaman mosque

Six people were killed and 14 injured in an explosion near Chaman’s Eidgah Qadeemi Mosque Friday afternoon.

According to the police, JUI-Nazaryati leader Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni was injured in the blast. He was leading a rally taken out by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam in solidarity with Palestine.

The injured people and bodies have been moved to the hospital. The deputy police officer of Chaman said that the explosives were installed on a motorbike.

The bomb disposal squad and FC personnel have reached the site and have cordoned it off. A search operation is under way.

Balochistan spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani condemned the attack and offered condolences to the families of the bereaved.

“We have imposed an emergency at hospitals across the city,” he said, adding that the people behind the blast want to disrupt peace in Balochistan and are supporters of Israel.

The story will be updated as details come in.