Three people were killed and five injured after a passenger coach collided with a truck on the Peshawar Motorway near Swabi early Tuesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, the coach was speeding and crashed into the truck.

The bodies and injured passengers have been moved to the Mardan Medical Complex. The coach was travelling from Rawalpindi to Mardan.

The people killed in the crash hailed from Charsadda and Mardan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.