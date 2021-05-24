Monday, May 24, 2021  | 11 Shawwal, 1442
Four injured in explosion on Quetta’s Qambrani road

Area cordoned off

Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Four people were injured in an explosion near Bashir Chowk on Quetta’s Qambrani road Monday afternoon.

The nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained. The police and FC personnel have reached the site and have cordoned it off.

According to the police, the injured include an FC officer. The blast occurred when the officers were passing by the area on their motorcycle.

The injured people have been rushed to the Civil Hospital, Quetta.

The police have detained multiple people at the site for questioning. The bomb disposal squad has reached the area as well.

Last week, seven people were killed and over 14 injured in an explosion at a Palestine solidarity rally in Chaman. Jamaat-e-Islami Nazaryati’s Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni was injured in the attack.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
