The untold stories of a forensic investigator from PK-8303

Two days after the PIA PK-8303 plane crashed in Karachi on May 22, killing 98 people, the National Disaster Management Authority got in touch with the University of Health Sciences in Lahore. It said: Send Dr Humayoun Temoor.



Temoor was said to be the only person who could tell the dead by their teeth.



His specialized branch of forensics is called odontology. It uses dental records and evidence such as even selfies to identify a body. Teeth happen to be the most stubborn part of the human body and survive when perhaps nothing else does. This is why the science of odontology has been used in air disasters in Europe and even in the 2005 tsunami.



Dr Temoor came to Karachi and managed to start work with the dental records of 40 victims and positively identified 13 of them. SAMAA Digital asked him about the details and the difficulties he faced.



In his opinion there was a grave lack of experience in disaster management. “I wound up my operation as many stakeholders jumped in to join the forensic investigation and the police had no control,” he said. “A mess was created. The people were not trained.”



There were several ways in which the task of managing the post-disaster formalities was bungled. For example, Dr Temoor came to Karachi to find up to three tags on one body. “Multiple tagging suggests that there were doubts,” he explains. “It means you did the wrong tagging the first time round and when the tagging proved wrong then, you did it again.”



Then there was the way in which the families were handed over the bodies. You have to have beyond reasonable doubt that a body belongs to an heir. If you go by the identification guidelines of Interpol, the international criminal police organization, the first preference should be fingerprints, the second to teeth structure and the third and last to DNA.



There are four criteria; possible, probable, beyond reasonable doubt and exclusion. “We did not declare identification on possibility or probability,” he said.



The final word on the four criteria, according to the police rules, has to come from the investigating officer. The IO has to judge which process of identification was correct. It is on that basis that they have the prerogative to hand over a body to a family.



Dr Temoor said that DNA is the least preferred method of identification because it is expensive and takes time. “DNA anaylsis gives identification in percentages,” he said. “In the world of forensic science, we use the word DNA for a gimmick.”



If you collect a sample for DNA then you have to ascertain whether it even contains DNA and check its quality. Then it is put in an analyzer and assessed whether the sample matches a sample extracted from the body of a victim’s family.



In the PK-8303 case, these victim identification protocols were not always followed. Eight bodies were taken by their families on the basis of a physical examination alone. Dr Temoor claimed that though he identified 13 bodies with dental records, the police released them on the basis of DNA reports instead. In some cases, the IO validated Dr Temoor’s reports with the DNA reports. There was even a family who had received a body identified through DNA but would not leave until the odontology report confirmation.



Dr Temoor did, however, find that for what it is worth, the University of Karachi’s International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences was working systematically. “And this was the only reason they were taking time to deliver the DNA reports,” he said. There was a lot of pressure as the families were desperate to bury their loved ones.

Mirza Waheed Baig’s family thought they could identify him by his shoes.

Dr Temoor recalled the case of victim Mirza Waheed Baig whose family was claiming his body on the basis of a shoe. Dental records indicated, however, that the body was not Waheed but that of a Pakistan Air Force Flying Officer, who was also wearing a similar pair of shoes. “[Waheed’s family] kept coming again and again and insisting we hand over that but I kept requesting them to go to the police,” said Dr Temoor.



Waheed’s family was resourceful and Dr Temoor was put under immense pressure. But then the family of the PAF flying officer brought the shoebox with its serial number. “I peeled off the shoe to check the serial number and it proved that the shoe belonged to the flying officer.”

Dr Temoor’s recounting of his experience provides a sobering reminder that much more work needs to be done to prepare institutions for such disasters. He argues that Sindh needs a well-maintained cold storage system and public mortuary where bodies can be held for even a month so that, in the event of such disasters, families are not put through any more of an ordeal.

Dr Temoor was also disgusted with the way the crisis was handled by different departments. The police engaged in the transport of the bodies had made a WhatsApp group for communication. “An ASI shared with me a voice note in which it was said, let the doctor from Lahore do his work but we will not hand over any body based on his report.”



That was the last straw. “I informed the University of Health Sciences VC about this and left for Lahore.”