Teachers can’t opt out of rural area postings: Balochistan minister

Education Minister Balochistan Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said that teachers will have to work in rural areas now. Most want to be transferred to Quetta after being inducted, he said Thursday.

Rind said in a news conference that over 4,200 non-teaching staff have been hired in the province and additional hiring will be done on 2,100 posts.

Balochistan government will release Rs100 million for trainings of teachers, he said. It has started school nutrition programmes worth Rs3.5 billion in eight districts.