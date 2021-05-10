Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
Taxis fill city-to-city transport gap during lockdown

They charge Rs2,000 per customer for Islamabad-Faisalabad route

Posted: May 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Private taxis have stepped up to fill a major demand for city-to-city travel across Pakistan since the government imposed restrictions on intercity bus services to control the spread of coronavirus.

We usually take four persons for a trip to Islamabad from Faisalabad but are taking three at the moment, a driver told SAMAA TV. “We demand Rs2,000 from each customer.”

The total earning for a round trip for four persons would be Rs16,000. However, he was not satisfied as they are only left with Rs3,500 to Rs4,000 at the end.

Pakistan has enforced a nine-day shutdown which affects travel and tourist hotspots in a bid to prevent in an increase of Covid-19 cases during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Businesses, hotels, and restaurants as well as markets and parks have been closed, while public transport between provinces and within cities has been halted.

