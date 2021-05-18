Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan

Maulana Tariq Jamil has called Bollywood actor Salman ‘an obedient son’ in a video that has gone viral on social media.

“I wholeheartedly wish Eid greetings to the family members from my side,” he said. “Salim Khan is fortunate to have an obedient son like Salman. He is working as your servant despite being such a big celebrity.

“[Former Pakistan cricketer] Shoaib Akhtar told me a few things about him which made me his fan.”

This is not the first time that Salman has earned praise from Pakistan celebrities.

Actor Sohai Ali Abro said that she was impressed with his movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film is based on Salman, playing the part of Bajrangi, who is trying to get a speech-impaired girl from Pakistan back to her country.

Shoaib had said he would pick the actor to play him if he had a biopic of his own.

Salman Khan has supported Pakistan artists when they were banned from working in India after the Uri attacks in 2016. He had said that they were artists and not terrorists.

