Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
Tareen says no ‘forward bloc’, will always be in PTI

Says Punjab govt is doing politics of revenge

SAMAA | - Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Tareen says no ‘forward bloc’, will always be in PTI

Photo: File

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has denied reports that he has formed a forward bloc in PTI along with the party’s Punjab MNAs and MPAs. He announced a “parliamentary group” of the party, which led to the claims of a rift.

Tareen said in a media talk Wednesday that the group was formed in response to “politics of revenge” by the Punjab government. “It was in existence for three months.” People misunderstood the motive behind last night’s dinner held at his residence, in which PTI lawmakers were present, he said.

The government was ordering transfers of officials, he said, adding that he cannot talk further about the government’s actions. Tareen claimed that the prime minister has instructed Senator Ali Zafar to speak to both groups.

He said that his demands are constitutional, and will be raised in assemblies. All decisions will be taken unanimously by the parliamentary group.

Tareen was disqualified in 2017 by the Supreme Court for misdeclaration of assets. He then reportedly grew disgruntled after he was named as one of the sugar barons that were allegedly involved in sugar price hike. A sugar inquiry report by a government committee, issued on May 2, revealed how sugar barons had cheated farmers, benefited from subsidies and created conditions so that the price of sugar could go up.

Tareen was among the people accused of benefitting the most from the crisis. The report said that six major groups control 51% of the total sugar production. Tareen’s JDW Mills have the biggest share that is 20% of the total production.

