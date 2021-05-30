Sunday, May 30, 2021  | 17 Shawwal, 1442
Swat man tortures 10-year-old for stealing fruits: police

Suspect arrested, FIR registered

SAMAA | - Posted: May 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: May 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

Listen to the story
A man beat up a 10-year-old boy for allegedly stealing plums from his garden in Swat, the police said on Sunday. The child was immediately moved to a hospital in Mingora after he lost consciousness. In his statement to the police, the 10-year-old said his shoe came off in the garden while he was coming back from school. "When I went to the garden to get it, the owner falsely accused and then tortured me," he added. The victim's parents have appealed to the government for justice and immediate action. Following this, the Mingora police arrested the suspect, identified as Wajid Khan. An FIR has been registered.
A man beat up a 10-year-old boy for allegedly stealing plums from his garden in Swat, the police said on Sunday.

The child was immediately moved to a hospital in Mingora after he lost consciousness. In his statement to the police, the 10-year-old said his shoe came off in the garden while he was coming back from school.

“When I went to the garden to get it, the owner falsely accused and then tortured me,” he added.

The victim’s parents have appealed to the government for justice and immediate action.

Following this, the Mingora police arrested the suspect, identified as Wajid Khan. An FIR has been registered.

child torture Swat
