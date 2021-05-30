Swat man tortures 10-year-old for stealing fruits: police

A man beat up a 10-year-old boy for allegedly stealing plums from his garden in Swat, the police said on Sunday.

The child was immediately moved to a hospital in Mingora after he lost consciousness. In his statement to the police, the 10-year-old said his shoe came off in the garden while he was coming back from school.

“When I went to the garden to get it, the owner falsely accused and then tortured me,” he added.

The victim’s parents have appealed to the government for justice and immediate action.

Following this, the Mingora police arrested the suspect, identified as Wajid Khan. An FIR has been registered.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.