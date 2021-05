A young man was killed while recording a TikTok video in Swat on Wednesday, the police said.

Hameedullah was shooting a TikTok video with friends in Kabal tehsil, according to the police. He was carrying a handgun.

The man accidentally fired the weapon and shot himself in the head, the police said.

His body was shifted to a Kabal hospital for post-mortem.

