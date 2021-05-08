Suspect identified in the murder case of Karachi TikTokers

A man who witnessed the murder of four TikTokers in Karachi’s Garden has identified the prime suspect in the case.

The police presented different suspects during an identification parade at a court on Saturday and the witness identified Abdul Rehman as the person who fired shots at the TikTokers.

On February 2, four Tiktokers identified as Muskaan, Amir, Rehan, and Sajjad were shot dead near the Anklesaria Hospital in Garden Town.

Police said that Muskaan’s real name was Ruqqaya. A friend of hers, Abdul Rehman, had been threatening her for a while. “He had even fired to scare her once.”

The police told the court that another suspect, Sawaira, was friends with Amir but didn’t like him being friends with Muskaan.

The investigators claimed that Muskaan and Amir had filmed a video and uploaded it on social media. The video made Sawaira angry and she called a friend and Abdul Rehman to shoot them.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.