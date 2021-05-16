Sunday, May 16, 2021  | 3 Shawwal, 1442
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away

Weather to remain hot, humid

Posted: May 16, 2021
Posted: May 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away

Residents of Karachi and Thatta woke up to strong winds and a dust storm Sunday morning as Cyclone Tauktae approaches Pakistan’s coastal areas. It is now 1,310 kilometres from Karachi, the Met Office said Sunday.

Temperature in Karachi soared to 42 degrees Celsius today, and the weather will remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours. Strong winds with a speed of 23km per hour and 25% humidity will continue for the day.

Cyclone hits Kerala, rain expected in Sindh

A severe storm lashed the Indian state of Kerala on Saturday, killing at least two, Indian media reported. It is expected to hit Mumbai today, and cross Gujarat state on May 18, India’s Met department said.

The cyclone’s effects are expected to intensify in Sindh in the coming week.

Pakistan Meteorological Department Director Sardar Sarfraz briefed Sindh chief minister Saturday about the system that is expected to hit Pakistan’s coastal areas. He shared that it can cause three types of impact: torrential rains, thunderstorms, and strong winds. The main source of energy for tropical cyclones is the warm water in tropical regions, he said.

If the cyclone crosses India’s Gujrat, then its outer peripheral effect would be on Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Sanghar districts. Thatta, Badin, and Mirpurkhas would receive a heavy rainfall of 70 to 90 mm each, Umerkot 80 to 100 while Tharparkar would receive very heavy rainfall of 230 to 250 mm.

In case the cyclone crosses west of Karachi, then its outer peripheral effect would be on Karachi, Hub, Lasbela, Hyderabad, and Jamshoro districts. Karachi may receive 60 to 80 mm rainfall, Hyderabad 30 to 50 mm, Jamshoro 150-170 mm, Dadu 180 to 200 mm, Bela and Sukkur 80 to 100 each, and Jacobabad 60 to 80 mm.

