South Punjab to have 12 maternal and childcare centres

Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce welfare and development projects worth Rs14 billion for South Punjab in a visit to Layyah Wednesday.

Shahbaz Gill, aide to prime minister on political communications, said in a press conference that 12 maternity and childcare maternity centres will be established in South Punjab. Five of them will be in Layyah.

Gill said that Chowk Azam trauma centre will be established in Layyah. The prime minister will also announce health insurance cards for seven districts of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal.

Other projects include colleges for boys and girls and investments of Rs10 billion in solar projects.