Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns

Posted: May 17, 2021
Karachi administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown in three towns in District Central after a rise in coronavirus metrics.

This includes areas of Gulberg, Liaquatabad, and North Nazimabad.

The entry and exit points of the areas will be sealed till May 30. According to a notification, pillion riding will be banned in these areas.

People have been instructed to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary and a ban has been placed on public and religious gatherings.

Medical and grocery stores in the areas will, however, remain open.

