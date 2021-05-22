Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Smart lockdown imposed in six Multan neighbourhoods

New SOPs announced by Punjab government

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Smart lockdown imposed in six Multan neighbourhoods

Pic01-055 FAISALABAD: May01- A view of close shops at Kacheri Bazaar during weekly smart lock down in city. ONLINE PHOTO by Haji Ibrahim

Listen to the story
The Punjab Health Department has imposed a smart lockdown in six districts of Multan after a rise in coronavirus cases was reported. The notification says that the entry and exit points of the following areas have been sealed. Bilal Colony Kasab Pura New Nazimabad Gulgasht Colony Education Street Bosan Road People will not be allowed to leave their houses unless absolutely necessary. Face masks are compulsory and social distancing has to be maintained in all public spaces. Offices, markets, shopping malls, and businesses in these areas will stay closed. Pharmacies have been allowed to operate 24 hours, while meat shops, tandoors, milk shops, and other essential item shops will be open from 9am to 7pm. All outdoor and indoor gatherings are banned. On Friday, five people in Multan were arrested for violating SOPs. Thirteen markets, two restaurants, and four billiard clubs were sealed. Restaurants allowing outdoor dining were fined Rs20,000. Punjab announces new SOPs Earlier in the day, the Punjab government announced new SOPs. >Ban on commercial activities after 8pm>Saturdays and Sundays to be observed as closed days >Ban on indoor weddings >Outdoor weddings allowed with 150 guests from June 1 >Outdoor dining allowed at restaurants till midnight from May 24 >Shrines, gyms to stay closed >Tourism to reopen with SOPs from May 24 >Trains to operate at 70% capacity According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 88 people died in the last 24 hours, while over 4,000 new cases were reported countrywide. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Punjab Health Department has imposed a smart lockdown in six districts of Multan after a rise in coronavirus cases was reported.

The notification says that the entry and exit points of the following areas have been sealed.

  • Bilal Colony
  • Kasab Pura
  • New Nazimabad
  • Gulgasht Colony
  • Education Street
  • Bosan Road

People will not be allowed to leave their houses unless absolutely necessary. Face masks are compulsory and social distancing has to be maintained in all public spaces.

Offices, markets, shopping malls, and businesses in these areas will stay closed. Pharmacies have been allowed to operate 24 hours, while meat shops, tandoors, milk shops, and other essential item shops will be open from 9am to 7pm.

All outdoor and indoor gatherings are banned.

On Friday, five people in Multan were arrested for violating SOPs. Thirteen markets, two restaurants, and four billiard clubs were sealed. Restaurants allowing outdoor dining were fined Rs20,000.

Punjab announces new SOPs

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government announced new SOPs.

>Ban on commercial activities after 8pm
>Saturdays and Sundays to be observed as closed days
>Ban on indoor weddings
>Outdoor weddings allowed with 150 guests from June 1
>Outdoor dining allowed at restaurants till midnight from May 24
>Shrines, gyms to stay closed
>Tourism to reopen with SOPs from May 24
>Trains to operate at 70% capacity

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 88 people died in the last 24 hours, while over 4,000 new cases were reported countrywide.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Coronavirus lockdownS Multan Punjab
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Punjab sops, new sops in punjab, NCOC, coronavirus cases, coronavirus in punjab, multan smart lockdown, lockdown in multan, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously...
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously incompetent
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.