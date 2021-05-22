Smart lockdown imposed in six Multan neighbourhoods

The Punjab Health Department has imposed a smart lockdown in six districts of Multan after a rise in coronavirus cases was reported.

The notification says that the entry and exit points of the following areas have been sealed.

Bilal Colony

Kasab Pura

New Nazimabad

Gulgasht Colony

Education Street

Bosan Road

People will not be allowed to leave their houses unless absolutely necessary. Face masks are compulsory and social distancing has to be maintained in all public spaces.

Offices, markets, shopping malls, and businesses in these areas will stay closed. Pharmacies have been allowed to operate 24 hours, while meat shops, tandoors, milk shops, and other essential item shops will be open from 9am to 7pm.

All outdoor and indoor gatherings are banned.

On Friday, five people in Multan were arrested for violating SOPs. Thirteen markets, two restaurants, and four billiard clubs were sealed. Restaurants allowing outdoor dining were fined Rs20,000.

Punjab announces new SOPs

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government announced new SOPs.

>Ban on commercial activities after 8pm

>Saturdays and Sundays to be observed as closed days

>Ban on indoor weddings

>Outdoor weddings allowed with 150 guests from June 1

>Outdoor dining allowed at restaurants till midnight from May 24

>Shrines, gyms to stay closed

>Tourism to reopen with SOPs from May 24

>Trains to operate at 70% capacity

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 88 people died in the last 24 hours, while over 4,000 new cases were reported countrywide.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.