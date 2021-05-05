Smart lockdown imposed in 16 Faisalabad neighbourhoods

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has imposed a smart lockdown in 16 localities of Faisalabad after coronavirus metrics in the city rose.

The entry and exit points of these areas will be sealed and residents won’t be allowed to leave their houses unless absolutely necessary.

Muslim Town number 1,2 and 3

Jinnah Colony

Khayaban Colony 1,2 and 3, Canal Road

Eden Valley, Eden Garden, and Executive Block, Canal Road

Saeed Colony 1 and 2, Canal Road

Peoples Colony 1 and 2, Canal Road

Officer Colony 1 and 2, Canal Road

Abdullah Garden, Canal Road

Madina Town

Amin Town, Canal Road

The lockdown will be imposed with immediate effect and will stay in force till May 17, a notification stated.

All businesses, shopping malls, public gatherings, and offices in the areas will be closed. Public and primary transport won’t be operational during this time period as well.

Pharmacies, medical stores, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, food takeaways, electricity, gas and internet service providers will be open round the clock throughout the week.

Bakeries, small grocery stores, milk shops, meat shops, and tandoors will be open from 9am to 6pm seven days a week, the notification added.

Pakistan is battling the third wave of the deadly virus. According to experts, Punjab is one of the worst-affected provinces. The total number of cases reported in Punjab since the outbreak has reached 308,529.