Wednesday, May 5, 2021  | 22 Ramadhan, 1442
Smart lockdown imposed in 16 Faisalabad neighbourhoods

Malls, public transport banned till May 17

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Smart lockdown imposed in 16 Faisalabad neighbourhoods

Pic01-055 FAISALABAD: May01- A view of close shops at Kacheri Bazaar during weekly smart lock down in city. ONLINE PHOTO by Haji Ibrahim

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has imposed a smart lockdown in 16 localities of Faisalabad after coronavirus metrics in the city rose. The entry and exit points of these areas will be sealed and residents won't be allowed to leave their houses unless absolutely necessary. Muslim Town number 1,2 and 3 Jinnah Colony Khayaban Colony 1,2 and 3, Canal Road Eden Valley, Eden Garden, and Executive Block, Canal Road Saeed Colony 1 and 2, Canal Road Peoples Colony 1 and 2, Canal Road Officer Colony 1 and 2, Canal Road Abdullah Garden, Canal Road Madina Town Amin Town, Canal Road The lockdown will be imposed with immediate effect and will stay in force till May 17, a notification stated. All businesses, shopping malls, public gatherings, and offices in the areas will be closed. Public and primary transport won't be operational during this time period as well. Pharmacies, medical stores, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, food takeaways, electricity, gas and internet service providers will be open round the clock throughout the week. Bakeries, small grocery stores, milk shops, meat shops, and tandoors will be open from 9am to 6pm seven days a week, the notification added. Pakistan is battling the third wave of the deadly virus. According to experts, Punjab is one of the worst-affected provinces. The total number of cases reported in Punjab since the outbreak has reached 308,529.
The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has imposed a smart lockdown in 16 localities of Faisalabad after coronavirus metrics in the city rose.

The entry and exit points of these areas will be sealed and residents won’t be allowed to leave their houses unless absolutely necessary.

  • Muslim Town number 1,2 and 3
  • Jinnah Colony
  • Khayaban Colony 1,2 and 3, Canal Road
  • Eden Valley, Eden Garden, and Executive Block, Canal Road
  • Saeed Colony 1 and 2, Canal Road
  • Peoples Colony 1 and 2, Canal Road
  • Officer Colony 1 and 2, Canal Road
  • Abdullah Garden, Canal Road
  • Madina Town
  • Amin Town, Canal Road

The lockdown will be imposed with immediate effect and will stay in force till May 17, a notification stated.

All businesses, shopping malls, public gatherings, and offices in the areas will be closed. Public and primary transport won’t be operational during this time period as well.

Pharmacies, medical stores, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, food takeaways, electricity, gas and internet service providers will be open round the clock throughout the week.

Bakeries, small grocery stores, milk shops, meat shops, and tandoors will be open from 9am to 6pm seven days a week, the notification added.

Pakistan is battling the third wave of the deadly virus. According to experts, Punjab is one of the worst-affected provinces. The total number of cases reported in Punjab since the outbreak has reached 308,529.

 
