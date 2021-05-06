Slain journalist’s sister killed in Haripur

A woman was killed Tuesday night after two people accused of murdering her brother barged into her house and opened fire.

The 28-year-old was moved to the Rural Health Centre, Kot Najibullah, and died during treatment. She has been identified as Razia Bibi.

The body was handed over to heirs after postmortem examination. Her family members, however, blocked the Haripur-Taxila Road in protest and demanded justice.

Razia’s brother Sohail Khan, a journalist, was shot dead by rivals on October 16, 2018. His family had registered a murder case against Musarrat Iqbal and his sons, Ali Sher and Humayun. They were acquitted last month because of a lack of evidence against them.

