Six Karachi mobile markets sealed for violating Covid-19 SOPs

The Karachi administration sealed six mobile markets located near the Abdullah Haroon Road for violating coronavirus SOPs.

In a crackdown on April 30 (Friday), the markets were closed and fined for letting people inside without masks and not maintaining social distancing. According to the police, the markets were open after 6pm despite government orders.

A fine has been imposed on them as well. Sindh government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against any person not following SOPs in the province.

On the other hand, All Karachi Traders Union Chairperson Ateeq Mir said that markets on May 1 will remain open. The decision was taken as people visit the markets on holidays for Eid shopping, he pointed out.

Earlier this week, traders requested the government to allow markets to stay open for six days a week and change the timings to 10am to 10pm.

For the past week, Rangers, Army, and police have been patrolling the markets to ensure the implementation of SOPs. A warning, too, has been issued to Bohra Bazaar.