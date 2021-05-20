Sindh will not relax coronavirus SOPs

Sindh government will continue with the restrictions announced Monday. It will not adopt SOPs announced by the National Control Operation Centre yesterday, which allowed outdoor dining and opening of tourist spots, among others.

Sindh government’s taskforce decided in a meeting Thursday that any further decision will be held after evaluating rise in cases. It will meet on Saturday to discuss the developments again. WHO representatives will also submit their suggestions in the meeting.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in the meeting that 2,000 cases were recorded on May 19, which indicates that cases have been rising after Eid. “We think it is difficult to relax the SOPs just yet,” he said. The taskforce might have to introduce stricter measures, it told Shah.

New measures in Sindh

The government has allowed markets and bazaars across Sindh to stay open from 6am to 8pm, it announced Monday.

Shops and business centres will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Offices have been allowed to call 50% staff to work, while the other half will continue to work from home.

The government has prohibited indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants and eateries. Only takeaways and home deliveries are permitted.

Wedding halls, cinemas, gyms, parks and shrines will remain closed too.

The restrictions will remain in place till May 31.