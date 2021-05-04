‘Sindh to make all efforts to revive PSM oxygen plant’

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said on Tuesday that his government would make all efforts for the revival of the Pakistan Steel Mills oxygen plant.

“We are passing through a very serious situation, therefore we have to be prepared to face any emergency,” CM Shah said. He was meeting a delegation of doctors at his residence in Karachi.

The new wave of coronavirus has badly affected major cities of Pakistan, he said. “We are also facing its severity and trying to take whatever measures seem to be feasible to control the situation.”

The purpose of the meeting was to review the situation and seek recommendations to contain the spread of the virus. It was attended by DUHS VC Dr Saeed Qureshi, Dr Shehla Baqai, Dr Seemin Jamali, Dr Nusrat Shah, Dr Raqiq Khokhar, Dr Qaiser Sajjad, Dr Ghaffar Shoro, Dr Sharif Hashmi, Dr Qazi Wasiq, Dr Faisal Mahmood, Dr Sabir Memon, Dr Abdul Bari and others.

They appreciated the efforts of the chief minister right after the first wave of infections, saying the establishment of Infectious Diseases Hospital in Karachi, provision of ventilators to every district and recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff were commendable.

The doctors urged the chief minister to make necessary arrangements for the production of oxygen.

“When oxygen is timely given to a patient his chances to go onto a ventilator are reduced,” Dr Qaiser Sajjad said. He urged the Sindh government to take necessary measures to operationalise the PSM oxygen plant.

The chief minister said a team of the federal government had visited the plant and reported that it could not be revived. “We held a meeting with Pakistan Steel Mills employees and they told us that it could be revived within three month at a cost of Rs1 billion,” he said.

CM Shah said he would send his team to visit the plant and the provincial government would spend Rs1 billion if it was worth reviving. “We need oxygen, for which, we would make all our efforts,” he vowed.

The doctors suggested the government to strictly enforce the Covid-19 SOPS. The chief minister said he had directed administration and the police to work in close coordination and ensure proper implementation of the SOPs.

The Karachi administration issued on Monday challaned 28 shops/markets, sealed 510 shops/markets and fined them Rs504,500, he said.

The government was taking drastic measures but doctors, ulemas and public figures must play a role to educate people on the pandemic, CM Shah said.