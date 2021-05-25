Sindh to establish Covid-19 vaccination centres in schools, colleges

The Sindh government has decided to establish Covid-19 vaccination centres in over 180 schools and colleges across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department, two schools in every district will be transformed into vaccination centres.

All teaching and non-teaching staff at colleges and schools will be inoculated there.

The education director of every district has been instructed to identify two schools and colleges and inform the department by Wednesday afternoon.

The government plans to vaccinate over 100,000 teachers at these centres.

Last week, in a meeting of the coronavirus task force, Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho said that the government will soon be starting home vaccination for the elderly and people with disabilities. Mobile vaccination will also begin in the province soon, specially for villages and talukas.

According to CM Murad Ali Shah, of the total coronavirus cases reported in the country, 50% are from Karachi. The infection rate in Sukkur and Hyderabad has risen as well.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.