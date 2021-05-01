Sindh to distribute Benazir Mazdoor Card today

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Sindh government will distribute the Benazir Mazdoor Card to labourers across the province today.

The ceremony will be inaugurated by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

According to the Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, the card is a "one of its kind initiative" in any province for the welfare of labourers and daily wagers.

The card will be issued to every labourer in the province under which free education, healthcare and old-age benefits will be provided. In case of accidental death, the family of the worker will be given compensation as well.

The Benazir Bhutto Mazdoor card agreement was signed between the Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) last year.

The government hopes to curb corruption in the labour department with the cards and extend the reach of its aid to more people.

Labourers will be able to get their “modern and flawless” smart cards from NADRA, which will also use the programme to computerise the registration of labourers and their families.