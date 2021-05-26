Sindh teachers have week to get vaccinated or face ‘consequences’

Teachers and staff at colleges and schools in Sindh have a week to get vaccinated, said the government on Tuesday.

They can register by sending their CNIC to 1166.

The Sindh School Education Department said that any employee who fails to get vaccinated before schools reopen will face “dire consequences”.

Once inoculated, teachers have to submit their vaccination cards to the head of their institution.

On Tuesday, the government announced to establish over 180 Covid-19 vaccination centres in schools and colleges in every district of Sindh. The plan is to vaccinate 100,000 teachers.

Educational institutions across the province have been closed until the coronavirus infection rate falls.

Last week, in a meeting of the coronavirus task force, Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho said that the government will soon be starting home vaccination for the elderly and people with disabilities. Mobile vaccination will also begin in the province soon, specially for villages and talukas.

According to CM Murad Ali Shah, of the total coronavirus cases reported in the country, 50% are from Karachi. The infection rate in Sukkur and Hyderabad has risen as well.

