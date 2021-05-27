Thursday, May 27, 2021  | 14 Shawwal, 1442
Sindh seeks interior ministry’s help in operation against bandits

CM Shah met Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday

SAMAA | and
Posted: May 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of the government's full cooperation to help the province in its operation against dacoits.

Rasheed, who is visiting Karachi for two days, told CM Shah that the federal government will even deploy Rangers to help the Sindh government in its grand operation.

The meeting participants were told that people could only travel in Sindh with influential people before 2007. It all changed after the PPP launched an operation to clear the province's highways.

There is kutcha land from Guddu to Kotri barrage, and near it, there is five to six kilometres of forest land. These dacoits hide in these forests and attack people, the participants were briefed.

Shah said that the operation was launched on May 23 to rescue eight kidnapped people in the kutcha area of Shikarpur district. Two policemen were killed during an exchange of fire.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sukkur’s AIG said that police have been using drone cameras to identify and destroy their hideouts.

On Wednesday, the government decided to launch a joint operation in Sukkur, Kashmore, and Shikarpur to arrest dacoits who flee from one place to another. After the transfer of Shikarpur SSP and Larkana DIG, the operations in these two districts have been halted. The police said that they are working on a new plan of action.

The police destroyed more hideouts of the bandits in Kandkot on Thursday. Police in Karachi have arrested Tegho Khan Teghani, a tribal chief, along with his son and a nephew on charges of patronising dacoits.

With additional reporting by Sahil Jogi. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

MOST READ
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
