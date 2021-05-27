Sindh seeks interior ministry’s help in operation against bandits

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has assured Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of the government's full cooperation to help the province in its operation against dacoits.

Rasheed, who is visiting Karachi for two days, told CM Shah that the federal government will even deploy Rangers to help the Sindh government in its grand operation.

The meeting participants were told that people could only travel in Sindh with influential people before 2007. It all changed after the PPP launched an operation to clear the province's highways.

There is kutcha land from Guddu to Kotri barrage, and near it, there is five to six kilometres of forest land. These dacoits hide in these forests and attack people, the participants were briefed.

Shah said that the operation was launched on May 23 to rescue eight kidnapped people in the kutcha area of Shikarpur district. Two policemen were killed during an exchange of fire.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sukkur’s AIG said that police have been using drone cameras to identify and destroy their hideouts.

On Wednesday, the government decided to launch a joint operation in Sukkur, Kashmore, and Shikarpur to arrest dacoits who flee from one place to another. After the transfer of Shikarpur SSP and Larkana DIG, the operations in these two districts have been halted. The police said that they are working on a new plan of action.

The police destroyed more hideouts of the bandits in Kandkot on Thursday. Police in Karachi have arrested Tegho Khan Teghani, a tribal chief, along with his son and a nephew on charges of patronising dacoits.

With additional reporting by Sahil Jogi. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.