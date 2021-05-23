Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM

Educational institutions across Sindh, from nursery to universities, will remain closed until the coronavirus situation in the province improves, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said.

In a media briefing on Sunday, he said that the infection rate in Karachi has climbed above 13% during Eid holidays. “On the first day of Shawal, 831 coronavirus cases were reported.”

On Friday, over 2,000 cases were reported in Sindh. This a 30% increase in the number of cases. Shah said that the reason behind this is the violation of SOPs during the holidays.

Beds at major hospitals in the province such as the Aga Khan Hospital, Indus Hospital, and Sindh Infectious Disease Hospital are reaching their capacity.

“At this point in time we can’t afford any relaxations,” he pointed out. “This is the time of caution and we will take difficult decisions if we have to.”

The chief minister said that markets, malls, and shops in the province will now be allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm. Other restrictions include:

All recreational places, including Sea View and Hawke’s Bay beaches, amusement parks will remain closed. However, park tracks will be open for walking/jogging purposes

Intercity transport will operate at 50% capacity. In case of a violation, transporters will be heavily fined

Education Ministry will take necessary measures to vaccinate all teachers

Pharmacies allowed to stay open 24/7 except the ones inside malls

Outdoor dining, gatherings, weddings banned

Takeaway and delivery allowed

Shopkeepers to be fined on SOP violations

Shah said that the restrictions were announced keeping in view the virus trend last on last Eid. He urged people to get vaccinated. “But don’t stop wearing masks once you’re immunised.”

Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho said that mobile vaccination will soon commence in the province, while home vaccination has already begun. New vaccine consignments will reach the province in the upcoming week, she added.

Debunking rumors about vaccines, medical experts at the briefing said that the side effects of vaccines in Pakistan have been rare and this should not stop people from getting inoculated.

Concluding the meeting, CM Shah promised that once the cases go down, life in the province will go back to normal, but for now, it’s extremely important to adhere to the precautionary measures.

“This is the only way to defeat the virus,” he added.