Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Sindh restaurants only allowed home delivery after Maghrib prayers

Govt tightens coronavirus restrictions ahead of Eid

Posted: May 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sindh restaurants only allowed home delivery after Maghrib prayers

Photo: Thyme Restaurant/Facebook

Restaurants and eateries across Sindh will only be allowed to deliver food to customers at their homes after Maghrib prayers, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced Thursday.

The development comes as the provincial government moves to tighten coronavirus restrictions during the Eid holidays from May 8 to May 16.

Grocery stores could remain open till 6pm, according to CM Shah. Sea View, Hawkesbay, Sandspit and other tourist spots will remain closed for public.

Pharmacies and other essential services will be exempted, the chief minister said. Vaccination centres will remain open 24 hours, he added.

Pakistan is currently battling the third wave of coronavirus infections, which officials say is more dangerous than the previous two.

Sindh has so far reported 288,680 confirmed cases and 4,691 deaths from the virus.

The province reported 1,038 new cases in the last 24 hours.






 

 
 

 

