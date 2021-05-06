Sindh private hospitals to be given free Covid-19 vaccines: minister

The Sindh Health Department will be giving free coronavirus vaccines to private hospitals across the province after coronavirus cases in Karachi and Hyderabad rose.

The decision was taken after the coronavirus infection rate in Karachi increased from 5% to 14.53%. According to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, SOP violations have been noted in the east and south districts of the city.

In a meeting of the Sindh Coronavirus Task Force on Thursday, a number of new restrictions were announced as well.

Restaurants to only operate delivery service after Maghrib

Shopping malls to close by 6pm

Seaview, Hawkesbay to be closed during Eid holidays

Coronavirus vaccination centres to stay open 24/7

Pharmacies exempted from the order

Hotel quarantine facilities have been restored as well.

An audit has been launched at hospitals in Sindh as well. Those that lack Covid-19 facilities will be immediately provided resources.

