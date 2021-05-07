Friday, May 7, 2021  | 24 Ramadhan, 1442
Sindh imposes new coronavirus restrictions from May 9

Wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distance

Posted: May 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sindh imposes new coronavirus restrictions from May 9

The new coronavirus restrictions in Sindh will be imposed on May 9 and stay in force till May 16, a notification by the province’s home department stated.

The decision was taken to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. According to the directives issued on Friday, it was decided to reduce mobility and movement during Eidul Fitr.

The following measures have been announced by the government:

  • All tourist spots, picnic spots, beaches, and recreational spots closed
  • Ban on inter-city, inter-provincial, and within city public transport
  • All markets and shops, except essential ones, to stay closed
  • Eid and Chand Raat bazaars to remain closed
  • No unnecessary movement from 7pm to 5am
  • Restaurants to stay open from 5am to 7pm
  • Wearing masks in public spaces compulsory

Micro smart lockdowns will be imposed in neighbourhoods identified as virus hotspots. The divisional and deputy commissioners will be responsible for implementing coronavirus SOPs in these areas.

The government has allowed markets and shops to stay open on Friday and Saturday from 6am to 6pm before restrictions are imposed on Sunday.

The government has been cracking down on businesses, shops, and markets not implementing Covid-19 precautionary measures. Residents not wearing masks are fined Rs5,000.

On Thursday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the Covid-19 infection rate in Karachi has climbed to 14.53%. According to statistics by the NCOC, in the last 24 hours, 140 people succumbed to the deadly virus, while over 4,400 new cases were reported.

