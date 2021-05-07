Sindh declares May13-15 Eid holidays for healthcare workers

The Sindh government has reduced the number of Eid holidays for healthcare workers amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the province.

The federal government earlier announced that May 10 to May 15 will be public holidays on account of Eid-ul-Fitr. But the provincial government has reduced it to just three days.

“All staff shall continue their duties during these days, except on 13th to 15th May, which will be observed as Eid holidays,” the Sindh Health Department said in a notification Friday.

Pakistan is currently battling the third wave of coronavirus infections. The country has so far reported 850,131 cases and 18,677 deaths.

Sindh has reported 289,646 cases of the virus and 4,698 fatalities.