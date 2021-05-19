Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Sindh considers halting train services to stop coronavirus spreading

Minister says Eid travel might increase infections like last year

SAMAA | - Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sindh considers halting train services to stop coronavirus spreading

A worker disinfects a passenger train amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, at Karachi Cantonment railway station in Karachi on March 20, 2020. Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The Sindh government is considering halting railway services for the next 7 to 10 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus.  The decision to allow 70% occupancy in railway carriages would also be revisited, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said in a meeting Wednesday. “Due to people travelling back and forth for the Eid Holidays, the risk of spreading infections is already considerable and we will see Covid-positive cases rising,” she warned.  COVID-19 infections jumped threefold after Eid last year, she said, adding that she expected the same trend this year as well. The last week of Ramazan had the highest COVID-19 positivity in the month and the situation could worsen after Eid, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah warned on May 12. Public transport across Pakistan resumed May 16 after a lockdown in the country from May 8 to May 16 ended. In a meeting led by NCOC chief Asad Umar, it was decided that public transport services will be resumed with 50% passengers allowed at a time. The capacity of trains was reduced to 70% passengers. The Sindh health minister said that there have been over 25 Covid-19 cases detected in incoming flight passengers. The health department will be conducting genomic sequence studies on the samples found to determine which variants are found, Dr Pechuho said. International travel is exacerbating the spread of the virus and we have to be more stringent at airports with rapid antigen testing as well as PCR, she said. International passengers might not exhibit symptoms till a week after landing and would be spreading the virus within their communities as quarantine is not being implemented, Dr Pechuho said. New measures in Sindh The government has allowed markets and bazaars across Sindh to stay open from 6am to 8pm, it announced Monday. Shops and business centres will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Offices have been allowed to call 50% staff to work, while the other half will continue to work from home. The government has prohibited indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants and eateries. Only takeaways and home deliveries are permitted. Wedding halls, cinemas, gyms, parks and shrines will remain closed too. The restrictions will remain in place till May 31.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh government is considering halting railway services for the next 7 to 10 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus. 

The decision to allow 70% occupancy in railway carriages would also be revisited, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said in a meeting Wednesday.

“Due to people travelling back and forth for the Eid Holidays, the risk of spreading infections is already considerable and we will see Covid-positive cases rising,” she warned. 

COVID-19 infections jumped threefold after Eid last year, she said, adding that she expected the same trend this year as well.

The last week of Ramazan had the highest COVID-19 positivity in the month and the situation could worsen after Eid, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah warned on May 12.

Public transport across Pakistan resumed May 16 after a lockdown in the country from May 8 to May 16 ended. In a meeting led by NCOC chief Asad Umar, it was decided that public transport services will be resumed with 50% passengers allowed at a time.

The capacity of trains was reduced to 70% passengers.

The Sindh health minister said that there have been over 25 Covid-19 cases detected in incoming flight passengers. The health department will be conducting genomic sequence studies on the samples found to determine which variants are found, Dr Pechuho said.

International travel is exacerbating the spread of the virus and we have to be more stringent at airports with rapid antigen testing as well as PCR, she said.

International passengers might not exhibit symptoms till a week after landing and would be spreading the virus within their communities as quarantine is not being implemented, Dr Pechuho said.

New measures in Sindh

The government has allowed markets and bazaars across Sindh to stay open from 6am to 8pm, it announced Monday.

Shops and business centres will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Offices have been allowed to call 50% staff to work, while the other half will continue to work from home.

The government has prohibited indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants and eateries. Only takeaways and home deliveries are permitted.

Wedding halls, cinemas, gyms, parks and shrines will remain closed too.

The restrictions will remain in place till May 31.

 
Coronavirus government updates Railways Sindh trains
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pakistan railway online booking, pak railway, pakistan railway cargo, pakistan railway seat availability, pakistan railway time table 2020, pakistan, railway notification, railway booking, pakistan railway ticket price, How many railway stations are in Pakistan?, What is the name of Karachi railway station?, Which is the biggest railway station in Pakistan?, Which train goes from Karachi to Islamabad?, Sindh railway operations, coronavirus
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously...
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously incompetent
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Karachi to experience heatwave from May 15
Karachi to experience heatwave from May 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.