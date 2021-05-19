Sindh considers halting train services to stop coronavirus spreading

The Sindh government is considering halting railway services for the next 7 to 10 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision to allow 70% occupancy in railway carriages would also be revisited, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said in a meeting Wednesday.

“Due to people travelling back and forth for the Eid Holidays, the risk of spreading infections is already considerable and we will see Covid-positive cases rising,” she warned.

COVID-19 infections jumped threefold after Eid last year, she said, adding that she expected the same trend this year as well.

The last week of Ramazan had the highest COVID-19 positivity in the month and the situation could worsen after Eid, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah warned on May 12.

Public transport across Pakistan resumed May 16 after a lockdown in the country from May 8 to May 16 ended. In a meeting led by NCOC chief Asad Umar, it was decided that public transport services will be resumed with 50% passengers allowed at a time.

The capacity of trains was reduced to 70% passengers.

The Sindh health minister said that there have been over 25 Covid-19 cases detected in incoming flight passengers. The health department will be conducting genomic sequence studies on the samples found to determine which variants are found, Dr Pechuho said.

International travel is exacerbating the spread of the virus and we have to be more stringent at airports with rapid antigen testing as well as PCR, she said.

International passengers might not exhibit symptoms till a week after landing and would be spreading the virus within their communities as quarantine is not being implemented, Dr Pechuho said.

New measures in Sindh

The government has allowed markets and bazaars across Sindh to stay open from 6am to 8pm, it announced Monday.

Shops and business centres will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Offices have been allowed to call 50% staff to work, while the other half will continue to work from home.

The government has prohibited indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants and eateries. Only takeaways and home deliveries are permitted.

Wedding halls, cinemas, gyms, parks and shrines will remain closed too.

The restrictions will remain in place till May 31.