Sindh cabinet condemns NAB letter seeking domicile-wise employee data

Calls the move 'politically motivated'

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Sindh cabinet condemned on Tuesday a letter by the National Accountability Bureau seeking domicile-wise details of its BPS-1 to BPS-22 employees.

The cabinet termed the letter “politically motivated”, saying it was written at the behest of PM’s aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar. The meeting was presided over by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement, the provincial government said the information sought by NAB was beyond its mandate and demanded the NAB chairman conduct an inquiry into the matter.

It said the anti-corruption watchdog crossed its “limits” by writing such a letter.

Funds for pensioners

The Sindh Agriculture Department requested the cabinet to grant over Rs749 million to clear outstanding pensionary benefits of Rs410.838 million and Rs338.029 million for payment of arrears. 

The meeting observed that the market committee and other bodies like the KMC and KDA had failed to protect the interests of their retired employees. They should have established pension funds to secure their retirement benefits, it said.

However, the chief minister approved a loan of Rs749 million to clear pensions of retired employees. He directed the department to sell its assets to clear the government loan.

CM Shah categorically said that he won’t approve such grants in the future.

Cleaning of nullahs

Local government department officials told the cabinet that the cleaning of 41 major nullas was due and the monsoon season was approaching fast. The forum approved Rs500 million for the purpose.

The chief minister directed the finance secretary to immediately release Rs250 million to start work and release the remaining funds shortly.

Senior Citizen Rules

The Social Welfare Department presented the Sindh Senior Citizens Welfare Rules, 2021 before the cabinet.  According to the rules, senior citizens would be issued an Azadi Cards for essential services and benefits.

They would be provided lodging, homes for their physical, mental, emotional, social and economic well-being.

Senior citizens would be entitled to have 25% discount in all private hospitals. They would be given 50% concession in fares during road travel.

Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
