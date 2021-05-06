Thursday, May 6, 2021  | 23 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Sindh markets to remain open on Friday, Saturday: minister

Will have to follow 6am-6pm timings

Sindh markets to remain open on Friday, Saturday: minister

People shopping at a crowded market in Karachi. Photo: Online

Shopping malls and business in Sindh can remain open on Friday and Saturday, Provincial Information Minister Nasir Shah has announced.

The government has allowed businesses to operate from 6am to 6pm on Friday and Saturday, Shah said in a statement.

Previously, the provincial government declared Fridays and Sundays as “Safe Days”, and restricted all business activities.

The decision to allow commercial activity on Friday and Saturday appears to be aimed at facilitating people ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The government earlier announced that May 10 to May 15 will be public holidays on account of Eid.

However, strict coronavirus restrictions will remain in place from May 8 to May 16. Transport will remain suspended and tourist spots closed.

The restrictions are aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus during the Eid holidays.

